Certain HIV Meds May Trigger Weight Gain

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A commonly prescribed component of the life-saving antiretroviral drug cocktails used to treat HIV may trigger weight gain, new research warns.

The concern stems from tracking patients taking antiretroviral therapy (ART). Since the mid-1990s, the therapy has relied on various drug combinations to essentially outwit HIV, controlling viral loads and turning a once-deadly infection into a manageable condition.

But the new research is raising questions about one drug featured in many ART recipes: tenofovir alafenamide, also known as TAF.

There's no question that TAF works. The researchers noted that it is both effective and well-tolerated. And TAF has gained popularity in recent years because it poses less risk to kidney and bone health than another medication, called tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF).

But the new study found that over 18 months, patients on an antiretroviral regimen containing TAF gained nearly 4 pounds on average, compared to about 1.5 pounds among patients on drug cocktails containing TDF.