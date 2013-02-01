COVID More Lethal for People Living With HIV

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Like certain health conditions including cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure, new research shows that having HIV or AIDS increases a person's risk of catching and dying from COVID-19.



For the study, researchers from Penn State College of Medicine assessed data from 22 previous studies of 21 million participants in North America, Africa, Europe and Asia.

The investigators found that people living with HIV had a 24% higher risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), and a 78% higher risk of COVID-related death than people without HIV.

"Previous studies were inconclusive on whether or not HIV is a risk factor for susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and poor outcomes in populations with COVID-19," said lead researcher Dr. Paddy Ssentongo, an assistant professor at Penn State's Center for Neural Engineering.

"This is because a vast majority of people living with HIV/AIDS are on ART [antiretroviral therapy], some of which have been used experimentally to treat COVID-19," he explained in a Penn State news release.