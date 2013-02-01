Living With HIV Raises Odds for Sudden Cardiac Death

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People living with HIV have to take powerful drug cocktails to keep their disease in check, but a new study finds they also need to worry about a doubled risk of sudden cardiac death.

Unlike a heart attack caused by a blocked heart artery, sudden cardiac death can happen without warning and is triggered by an electrical malfunction that causes an irregular heartbeat. Within minutes, there is a loss of consciousness and a high likelihood of death.

Among those with HIV, autopsies found scarring of the heart muscle -- called fibrosis -- which may be why sudden cardiac death is more likely in these patients, researchers report.

"Deaths caused by fatal arrhythmias among HIV patients are 87% higher than among the general population," said lead researcher Dr. Zian Tseng, a cardiac electrophysiologist at the University of California, San Francisco.

"There's a chronic level of inflammation in patients with HIV," he explained. "This fibrosis has been described in other organs, as well as lymph nodes, liver and the gut. So, the heart is just another place where this chronic inflammation induces this scarring response."