Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death Rises in People With HIV

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People with HIV have an increased risk of sudden cardiac death, a new study warns, especially if the virus isn't well-controlled.

Sudden cardiac death occurs when the heart unexpectedly stops beating, usually due to an abrupt electrical malfunction.

"People living with HIV are already known to have a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, blood clots in the lungs and peripheral artery disease," said lead author Dr. Matthew Freiberg, who holds a chair in cardiology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, in Nashville, Tenn.

For the study, the research team analyzed data on more than 144,000 U.S. veterans. Their average age when they joined the study was 50 years, 97% were men and about one-third had been diagnosed with HIV.

Over a median follow-up of nine years (meaning half were followed longer, half for less time), sudden cardiac death claimed the lives of 3,035 veterans. Of those, 26% had HIV.