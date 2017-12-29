How Black Women Have Fought the HIV Epidemic for Decades

Sept. 16, 2021 -- The Black women members of the President’s Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) are far from the first to bring their expertise to the HIV epidemic, as Daniel Royles, PhD, an assistant professor of history at Florida International University, learned when he started working on a history of AIDS activism in Philadelphia.

He went into it with the assumption that he would find stories like those told in pieces like Angels in America or And The Band Played On—groups of young, mostly white men who watched as their friends, lovers, and community disappeared, and then formed groups like Gay Men’s Health Crisis and ACT UP to fight for federal recognition and fast approval of the HIV medications that were in the works.

“I had a very ACT UP, New York kind of picture of HIV activism,” says Royles, author of To Make the Wounded Whole: The African American Struggle Against HIV/AIDS. But what he found “exploded the stereotype of what an AIDS activist looks like.”

It was people like Rashidah Abdul-Khabeer, PhD, a Black Muslim nurse in a headscarf who spent the early 1980s going to bars for gay Black men, teaching them to put condoms on with their teeth. She pushed white-run AIDS groups to reach into Black communities, and when they failed to act, she started the first Black AIDS organization, BEBASHI.

“She recognized where the epidemic already was that wasn’t being seen,” Royles says.

Or immunologist Pernessa Seele, a Black woman who created one of the first AIDS education programs and went on to found the interfaith HIV service organization The Balm in Gilead in 1989. Or Dazon Dixon Diallo, one of the founders of the reproductive justice movement, who in 1989 created SisterLove, a nonprofit providing sexual health support, including HIV prevention, to Atlanta women. She has gone on to be a driving force behind the push to get the government to make policies and allocate funding so that the daily HIV prevention pill, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, will get out to the women who could benefit from it.