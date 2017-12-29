Re-Aligned U.S. HIV Panel Works to Rebuild Community Bridges

Sept. 16, 2021 -- In August, when Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine swore in eight new members to the President’s Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA), the U.S.’s most influential policy sounding board of people living with HIV, their clinicians, drug makers, and public health leaders, she was presiding over the largest group of HIV advisers since former President Donald Trump fired the entire membership in June 2017.

It was notable for other reasons, too. Not only is Levine the first transgender woman to hold her role, but the current White House director of national AIDS policy, known as the AIDS “czar,” is Harold Phillips, a gay Black man who has been living with HIV for 16 years and has been working in HIV policy for more than 2 decades.

Of PACHA’s 20 members, 10 are Black Americans, reflecting the disproportionate impact HIV has had on Black communities. And six of those are Black women, including the first Black woman of transgender experience on the council, Tori Cooper, who leads community engagement for the Human Rights Campaign’s Transgender Justice initiative, as well as new PACHA co-chair Marlene McNeese, assistant director of the Houston Health Department, Kayla Quimbley, an HIV youth advocate, and Raniyah Copeland, the former chief executive officer of the Black AIDS Institute. They join Alicia Diggs, PhD, of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and American Academy of Family Physicians board member Ada Stewart, MD.

The presence of all these Black women was purposeful, Phillips tells WebMD. The Office National AIDS Policy selected these women both for their expertise and because Black trans and non-trans women are often an under-recognized group impacted by HIV.

“Black women are a priority population,” Phillips says. “Being able to reach, communicate, increase awareness” of HIV’s impact on Black women will be key to ending the HIV epidemic. But Black women are something else besides a priority population.

The record number of Black women and the abundance of Black leaders on the advisory council reflects the long legacy of Black experts’ and advocates’ work in the HIV movement -- one that’s often been overlooked, says Daniel Royles, PhD, an assistant professor of history at Florida International University.

“The received wisdom is that [Black activism] in HIV came later than activism of white gay men,” says Royles, author of To Make the Wounded Whole: The African American Struggle Against HIV/AIDS. “Black women HIV leaders have been pretty undocumented and under-recognized.”