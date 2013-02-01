How Two People With HIV Suppressed Virus After Stopping Treatment

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Oct. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There are two ways that HIV patients' bodies can keep the virus under control after they stop antiretroviral therapy, a new study shows.

The findings could point to ways to help people with HIV keep the virus in remission without having to keep taking medications that can have long-term side effects, according to researchers at the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, and Tae-Wook Chun, chief of its HIV Immunovirology Section, co-led the study.

It included two adults with HIV who began antiretroviral therapy (ART) soon after being infected with the virus that causes AIDS. They continued treatment for more than six years and successfully suppressed the virus.

They then joined a clinical trial and stopped taking ART under medical supervision. One patient was followed for four years and the other for more than five, with assessments every two to three weeks.