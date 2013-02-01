World AIDS Day: Progress Seen, but Inequities Persist

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Some progress has been made in the U.S. fight against HIV, with new infections falling among white gay and bisexual men over the past decade. But their Black and Hispanic counterparts did not see that advance, health officials say.

The continuing inequities show up in a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From 2010 to 2019, the number of new HIV infections among white gay/bisexual men fell from 7,500 to 5,100, but remained about the same among Black gay/bisexual men (9,000 to 8,900) and rose among Hispanic gay/bisexual men (from 6,800 to 7,900), researchers found.

“Throughout my career, I have witnessed a transformation for those living with and at risk for HIV,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in an agency news release.

“We have the scientific tools to end the HIV epidemic," Walensky added. "However, to achieve this end we must acknowledge that inequities in access to care continue to exist and are an injustice. We must address the root causes of these ongoing disparities and make proven HIV prevention and treatment intervention available to all.”