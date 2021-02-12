Dec. 2, 2021 – Can we end the HIV epidemic in America?

Promising to take “aggressive action” to end HIV in the U.S., President Joe Biden on Worlds Aids Day on Wednesday announced a 3-year roadmap to help reduce new HIV transmissions in the U.S. by 90% by 2030. And he did so by being the first U.S. president to link systemic racism and other discrimination directly to the prolonged HIV epidemic.

“We are going to finish this fight,” he said during an address in honor of World AIDS Day. “It shouldn’t matter where you live in the country, or how much money you make. We have to respond across the board to the HIV epidemic everywhere and support all people living with HIV.”

In 2019, 36,801 Americans were diagnosed with HIV, even though effective treatment and prevention pills can eliminate HIV transmission. The National HIV/AIDS Strategy will expand HIV testing, care, and prevention services, but it doesn’t stop there.