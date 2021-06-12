Dec. 6, 2021 -- The end of Canada’s ban on gay and bisexual men from donating blood based on sexual orientation alone may soon be history.

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) plans to ask Health Canada to screen potential blood donors based on higher-risk sexual behaviors rather than on gender or sexuality. The approach is similar to what’s already followed in many other countries, and it’s one that advocates in the U.S. are also proposing.

The submission to request the change ''is imminent," says CBS spokesperson Catherine Lewis, who expects the request to be finalized before the end of the year. Health Canada, the federal department responsible for the national public health of Canadians, needs to approve it. "If approved, we'd seek to implement expediently,” Lewis says. “We'd likely need several months to make system changes and train staff."

The Canadian proposal follows a similar change in approach in the United Kingdom. On World Blood Donor Day, June 14, National Health Service Blood and Transplant launched a new policy, with eligibility to donate based on a more personal assessment rather than on a risk assigned to a population or group. Now, deferrals are based on behaviors known to carry a higher risk of sexual infection.