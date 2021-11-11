FDA Approves First Injection Regimen for HIV Prevention

By Robert Preidt and Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporters

TUESDAY, Dec. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The first injection drug to prevent HIV infection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday.

“Today’s approval adds an important tool in the effort to end the HIV epidemic by providing the first option to prevent HIV that does not involve taking a daily pill,” Dr. Debra Birnkrant, director of the Division of Antivirals in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in an agency news release.

Apretude (cabotegravir), made by ViiV Healthcare, was approved for use in at-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 77 pounds, to reduce their risk of HIV. It's first given as two injections one month apart, and then one shot is given every two months after that.

Experts welcomed the news.

"This is groundbreaking. This is game-changing. This is revolutionary," said Dr. David Rosenthal, medical director of the Center for Young Adult, Adolescent and Pediatric HIV at Northwell Health, in Great Neck, N.Y. "Being able to provide patients with HIV prevention through two injections every two months opens up a whole realm of possibilities."