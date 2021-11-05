Dec. 27, 2021 -- Since 2014, Michael Chancley has been at the table as health systems have debated how and whether to offer HIV prevention pills, known as preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP). The pills can stop an HIV infection before it starts, even if a condom breaks or a person has sex without a condom with someone who may not even know they are living with HIV.

But he’s also watched as poor people, Black people, Latino people, and cisgender women who could benefit most from PrEP couldn’t get it.

It was 2014 when a health system in Louisiana, despite being “very pro-PrEP,” had to wait for the grants that would allow it to offer the pills to uninsured, publicly insured, and low-income people, Chancley says. Meanwhile, privately insured middle-class people were filling prescriptions. These people were disproportionately white, he says, in a community where the highest rates of HIV were among queer Black men and Black cisgender women, according to AIDSVu.org.