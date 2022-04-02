More Destructive Variant of HIV Spotted in the Netherlands

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If the pandemic taught the world nothing else, it's that viruses can mutate, potentially giving rise to new and more harmful variants.

Now, new research reveals that's exactly what has happened with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Called VB (for virulent subtype B), the "new" HIV variant actually seems to have emerged more than 30 years ago. But its existence was only recently confirmed by a team of genetic researchers from the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Finland.

That it has largely flown under the radar may reflect the fact that the VB variant has only been found in 109 HIV-positive patients so far, most of them Dutch. But although not widespread, the concern is that — absent preventive treatment — the variant seems to attack a patient's immune system much more aggressively than more common strains.

Even so, study author Chris Wymant, a senior researcher in statistical genetics and pathogen dynamics with the University of Oxford's Big Data Institute, is adamant that "the public needn't be worried."