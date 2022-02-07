Feb. 15, 2022 -- A woman has been in remission from HIV for 14 months after being treated for leukemia with transplants of adult stem cells and umbilical cord blood. If she remains off treatment without any hint of HIV, she would be only the third person in the world – and the first woman -- to be cured through a transplant.

“Her own virus could not infect her cells,” said Yvonne Bryson, MD, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the UCLA School of Medicine, who presented the study at a conference on infectious diseases.

This approach may be available to a more diverse pool of people living with HIV. The New York woman, who is biracial and has asked that her specific race and age not be shared to protect her privacy, was diagnosed with HIV in 2013. She started treatment right away and quickly developed an undetectable viral load, which not only prevents someone from transmitting HIV to others, but also gives the virus less time to enter cells, where it can hide.