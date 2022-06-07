COVID Breakthrough Infections More Likely in People Living With HIV

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even after vaccination, living with HIV ups the odds for COVID infection, new research shows.

The study found that vaccinated people living with HIV have a 28% higher risk of developing a "breakthrough" COVID infection compared to those who don't have the AIDS-causing virus.

That’s the bad news. But there's good news, too: The overall risk for COVID infection among people vaccinated with at least the two primary doses remains low, regardless of their HIV status.

“We thought we might see an increase in the risk of breakthrough in people with HIV because of the impact of HIV on the immune system and the role of the immune system in responding to vaccination and infection from a virus like SARS-Cov-2," reasoned study author Keri Althoff.

So, the researchers weren't surprised to find "that about 4 in 100 people with HIV experience a breakthrough, compared to 3 in 100 people without HIV," said Althoff, an associate professor in the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health epidemiology department.