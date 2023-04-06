'Morning After' Antibiotics Could Slash Odds for Common STDs

THURSDAY, April 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A "morning after" dose of a common antibiotic can greatly lower the chances of sexually transmitted bacterial infections in high-risk people, a new clinical trial has found.

Researchers discovered that taking the antibiotic doxycycline within 72 hours of unprotected sex slashed the risk of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis by two-thirds among gay and bisexual men and transgender women who either had HIV or were taking medication to help prevent HIV.

The benefits at the one-year mark were considered so convincing that the trial was stopped early.

Experts said the findings, published April 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that the approach to prevention is "highly effective."

And that's needed at a time when sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are rising at a "scary" rate, said Dr. Colleen Kelley, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University in Atlanta, who was not involved in the trial.

For the past decade, the United States has seen a worrying comeback in bacterial STIs that had previously been on the decline. The trend continued in 2020, a year marked by pandemic restrictions: 2.4 million Americans contracted chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.