Statins Cut Heart Risks for People Living With HIV

THURSDAY, April 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- As people with HIV live longer they're at risk of premature heart disease. But a new study finds statin drugs can cut the risk of serious heart problems by more than one-third.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health trial found the cholesterol-lowering drugs so effective, in fact, that the study was stopped early.

Taking the daily statin pitavastatin calcium lowered the risk of major heart events by 35% in this patient group, according to an interim analysis of data from the Randomized Trial to Prevent Vascular Events in HIV (REPRIEVE) study.

“The REPRIEVE study reflects the evolution of HIV science, and progress from focusing mostly on approaches to treat and control the virus to finding ways to improve the overall health of people living with HIV,” said Dr. Hugh Auchincloss, acting director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

“These new data suggest that a common cholesterol-lowering medicine could substantially improve cardiovascular outcomes in people with HIV,” he said in a news release from the NIH and the NIAID.