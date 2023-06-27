Menopause May Start Earlier for Aging Women With HIV

June 27, 2023 – How does HIV affect menopause?

HIV, or the human immunodeficiency virus, affects the body’s immune system and can lead to AIDS if it goes untreated. HIV has been called a "graying" disease, as those 50 or older make up almost half of infections in the United States.

Among women newly diagnosed with HIV, 19% were ages 45 to 54, and 17% were 55 and older, according to the CDC. Researchers are now examining the connection between HIV and menopause – and the virus's impact on a woman’s health can be significant.

“Studies have shown that early menopause may occur 5 years earlier in women with HIV than women without HIV,” said Monica Gandhi, MD, MPH, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and director of the Ward 86 HIV Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital/UCSF. “The reasons for this include chronic infection, lower estrogen levels, chronic stress response, immunodeficiency, metabolic changes that can occur with HIV such as weight changes or insulin resistance, or chronic medication use.”