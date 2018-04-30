7 Mistakes That Boost Your Blood Pressure Reading

FRIDAY, May 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Mum's the word the next time you have your blood pressure checked.

Talking while the cuff is on can boost your blood pressure reading. So can a full bladder or crossing your legs, the American Heart Association (AHA) says.

"These simple things can make a difference in whether or not a person is classified as having high blood pressure that requires treatment," said Dr. Michael Hochman, a member of the heart association's blood pressure task force. He's also an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California.

"Knowing how to measure blood pressure accurately at home, and recognizing mistakes in the physician's office, can help you manage your pressure and avoid unnecessary medication changes," Hochman said in an AHA news release.

Here, the heart association outlines seven common culprits that can alter your blood pressure reading.