RECALL: Blood Pressure Meds Contain Wrong Drug

Aug. 29, 2018 -- Accord Healthcare has issued a recall for a blood pressure medication because the bottles that were shipped actually contain a heart failure drug.

Accord Healthcare has recalled one lot of 12.5-milligram hydrochlorothiazide tablets because the 100-count bottle was discovered to contain 100 spironolactone tablets. The company says it does not believe any other lots are involved in the mix-up.

Taking the spironolactone pills instead of the hydrochlorothiazide tablets could cause potassium levels to spike, which could cause life-threatening problems.

A pharmacist first alerted Accord to the problem, the FDA says. Accord says it has received no reports of injuries because of the problem.

Spironolactone is used to treat congestive heart failure, cirrhosis of the liver, severe heart failure, and other conditions. Hydrochlorothiazide is used to treat high blood pressure.

The hydrochlorothiazide tablets are light orange or peach in color, are round, and have an “H” on one side and a “1” on the other. The FDA says if you have a hydrochlorothiazide prescription and the pills in your bottle do not match that description, or if you are unsure, return them to your pharmacy or doctor.

If you are certain your bottle contains the wrong pills, return them to your pharmacy, the FDA says.

Starting Thursday, you can also contact Accord at 855-869-1081. Or you can email [email protected].