Blacks' Rate of Blood Pressure Crises 5X Higher

FRIDAY, Sept. 7, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A sudden, severe surge in blood pressure is known as a hypertensive crisis, and new research suggests that black people are far more likely to experience this potentially deadly condition.

High blood pressure "is an unnecessary scourge on African Americans. The prevalence of hypertensive crisis is five times higher in African Americans than in the general population," said study author Dr. Frederick Waldron. He is an emergency medicine physician from Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey.

The American Heart Association defines a hypertensive crisis as a blood pressure reading of more than 180/120 mm Hg. When blood pressure rises that high, it can cause organ damage, kidney failure, heart failure, stroke and bleeding in the brain, according to Waldron.

The new study looked at three years of data on people with high blood pressure who came to Waldron's emergency department. The study included nearly 1,800 people with a blood pressure reading higher than 200/120 mm Hg.

Waldron compared those with hypertensive crisis to almost 14,000 people with high blood pressure that wasn't high enough to be considered a hypertensive crisis.

Almost 90 percent of those in hypertensive crisis were black. White people made up 2 percent, while other races made up 9 percent of those with the high blood pressure condition.

One in four of those in hypertensive crisis went on to develop life-threatening organ failure, stroke, heart failure, heart attack or kidney failure, the findings showed.

The researchers didn't find a link between hypertensive crises and insurance status. Access to a primary care doctor also didn't seem to play a role in who developed a hypertensive crisis.

Waldron said there was no indication that underlying biology might play a role. Instead, he thinks the biggest factor in the difference is people not taking their medications.

"We couldn't determine the rate of adherence to medications in our studies, but in previous studies, medication compliance in African Americans is less than 40 percent," Waldron said.