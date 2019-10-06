High Blood Pressure at Doctor's Could Signal Danger

MONDAY, June 10, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- If you dread seeing the doctor and your blood pressure reading always seems to be high at the doctor's office, a new review says you should take those elevated readings seriously.

The problem is called white-coat hypertension (because of doctors' traditional white coats) and it may signal an underlying problem.

The research defined white-coat hypertension as elevated readings at the doctor's office, along with normal blood pressure elsewhere. People who had untreated white-coat hypertension had double the risk of dying from heart disease or stroke compared with people with normal blood pressure.

The odds of having a heart attack or stroke were also about one-third higher for those with white-coat hypertension, according to the new review. Their risk of dying prematurely from any cause was also increased by about a third compared to people with no blood pressure problems.

"People with white-coat hypertension may not be monitored regularly. They may feel like nothing is wrong," said lead author Dr. Jordana Cohen. She is an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, in Philadelphia.

Cohen said everyone needs to know their blood pressure outside the doctor's office. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a defined as a top reading of at least 130 or a bottom one of 80. The condition affects nearly a third of American adults, the researchers said.

"Know what your blood pressure is, and what your goal is. Learn how to take blood pressure so you get a quality blood pressure reading. I think everyone should have a home monitor, even if their health care provider doesn't specifically recommend it," she said.

The study was published June 10 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Besides looking at white-coat hypertension, the review also looked at white-coat effect. This is when elevated in-office blood pressure is treated with medication. The concern is that if readings are only elevated in the doctor's office, high blood pressure drugs might drop pressure too low.

But researchers didn't find any significant links between white-coat effect and heart disease and strokes, or deaths from heart disease and strokes, or deaths from any cause.