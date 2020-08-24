Blood Pressure Meds Don't Raise Risk of Depression

TUESDAY, Aug. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- If you have hypertension and you're depressed, don't blame your blood pressure drugs.

Although previous research hinted there might be a connection between high blood pressure medications and depression, a new study of dozens of commonly used drugs found no such link.

In fact, the Danish researchers found the opposite -- nine blood pressure drugs were associated with a lower risk of depression.

How could blood pressure medication help depression?

"It is possible that the mechanism involved in decreasing the risk of depression is the anti-inflammatory effect among these nine medications," study author Dr. Lars Vedel Kessing said in a statement from the journal Hypertension, where the findings were published Aug. 24. He's a professor of psychiatry at the Psychiatric Center Copenhagen and the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

Kessing added that more study is needed. But the findings might help doctors when choosing medications to treat high blood pressure in patients who also have depression or a high risk of depression.

He also noted that the study wasn't designed to prove a cause-and-effect relationship between the medications and a lower risk of depression.

The new study relied on a Danish population registry. The researchers included 5.4 million people in Denmark in 2005 and followed their health outcomes until December 2015.

During that time, nearly 3.75 million people were given a prescription for a high blood pressure medication. The four major classes of medications used to treat high blood pressure: angiotensin agents; calcium antagonists, beta blockers and diuretics.

Diuretics (commonly known as water pills) were the most commonly prescribed. More than 1.1 million people were given a prescription for a diuretic. Angiotensin agents (including ACE inhibitors and ARBs) were the second most commonly prescribed high blood pressure drugs, with just over a million prescriptions. Calcium antagonists were prescribed more than 830,000 times, followed by beta blockers with almost 780,000 prescriptions.

The researchers looked at 41 drugs within those four classes of medications. None were linked to an increased risk of depression.