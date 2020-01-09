MONDAY, Aug. 31, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Telemedicine might help people with stubbornly high blood pressure get their numbers down -- and possibly lower their risk of heart disease and stroke in the long run, a new study suggests.

Doctors already recommend that people with high blood pressure use a home monitor to track their numbers. But research suggests that home readings, alone, only make a small difference in getting the condition under control.

"People really don't have the agency to act [on those readings] on their own," said Dr. Karen Margolis, executive director of research at the HealthPartners Institute in Minneapolis.

And if there is no clear plan for what to do about high home numbers, she said, any issues may only come to light at the periodic doctor visit.

So Margolis and her colleagues tested a "telemonitoring" program designed to give patients more help: Their home readings were sent electronically to a pharmacist within the health system who then had regular phone "visits" with the patients.

Over the next 18 months, the tactic worked. Compared with patients on standard care, those in the telemonitoring program lowered their blood pressure by an extra 7 to 10 points, on average, the study found.

And over five years, they were half as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke, or develop heart failure, according to the report.

That finding, Margolis said, fell just shy of statistical significance -- which means it could have been due to chance. But, she said, it may also be because the number of patients who suffered cardiovascular trouble was fairly small. That makes it harder to pick up a statistically significant difference.

Dr. Tracy Stevens, a cardiologist and volunteer expert with the American Heart Association, agreed. "This cries out for larger studies," she said.

But the broader message, according to Stevens, is that home monitoring is critical.

"A blood pressure measurement taken in the doctor's office may not reflect what's going on in our daily lives," said Stevens, who is also a professor of medicine at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine.