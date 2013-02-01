Science Reveals Why Tea Is Good for Your Heart

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If a nice hot cup of tea sounds good to you, there's even more reason to enjoy one now. Scientists have gained new insight into how tea helps lower blood pressure, perhaps pointing the way to new types of blood pressure medications.

The researchers found that certain compounds in both black and green tea help relax blood vessels by activating ion channel proteins in the walls of blood vessels.

Two catechin-type flavonoid compounds (epicatechin gallate and epigallocatechin-3-gallate) each activate a specific type of ion channel protein named KCNQ5, which is found in the smooth muscle that lines blood vessels.

Previous research suggested that tea catechins activated KCNQ5, and this new University of California, Irvine (UCI), study confirms that.

People worldwide have about 2 billion cups of tea each day. And tea is second only to water in terms of the volume consumed globally, the researchers said in background notes.

Black tea is often mixed with milk. In laboratory tests, the UCI team found that the addition of milk to black tea prevented the beneficial KCNQ5-activating effects of tea.