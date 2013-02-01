Gum Disease Linked to High Blood Pressure

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, March 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Want to ward off high blood pressure? Don't forget to brush and floss.

A new study finds that severe gum disease may make an otherwise healthy person significantly more likely to develop high blood pressure.

"[Our] evidence indicates that periodontal bacteria cause damage to the gums and also triggers inflammatory responses that can impact the development of systemic diseases including" high blood pressure, said study author Dr. Francesco D'Aiuto, head of the periodontology unit at University College London Eastman Dental Institute. He spoke in a news release from the journal Hypertension, which published the report March 29.

The researchers studied 250 otherwise healthy adults with severe periodontitis and 250 healthy adults without the gum disease. Their median age was 35, meaning half were older, half younger.

Participants with gum disease were twice as likely to have high systolic blood pressure (140 mm Hg or more), than those with healthy gums (14% and 7%, respectively), according to the findings. The systolic level -- top number in a blood pressure reading -- is how much pressure your blood is exerting on your blood vessels as it moves through the body.