New Advice for Blood Pressure That's a Bit Too High

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If making healthy lifestyle changes doesn't lower a patient's slightly high blood pressure within six months, doctors should then consider prescribing medication, a new American Heart Association scientific statement advises.

The recommendation is for people with untreated stage 1 high blood pressure (130-139/80-89 mm Hg) who have a low risk of a heart attack or stroke within 10 years. Low risk means less than 10%.

The statement updates the 2017 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Blood Pressure Management Guidelines, which suggested first having these people make healthy lifestyle changes and then checking their blood pressure again in six months.

The new guidance applies to nearly 10% of American adults with high blood pressure.

"There are no treatment recommendations in [the 2017] guidelines for patients who are at relatively low short-term risk of heart disease when blood pressure does not drop below 130 mm Hg after six months of recommended lifestyle changes," statement writing group chair Dr. Daniel Jones said in an AHA news release.