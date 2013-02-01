High Blood Pressure: Which Drug Works Best for You?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, July 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Two long used types of blood pressure drugs are equally effective, but the less popular one seems to have fewer side effects, according to a large "real-world" study.

The two classes of medication are both recommended as "first-line" treatments for high blood pressure: angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs).

ACE inhibitors have been around longer and studied more extensively, so doctors prescribe them more often.

But the new findings suggest that ARBs might be a better choice for people just starting on medication, the researchers said.

"There was no difference in the effectiveness of the drugs," senior researcher Dr. George Hripcsak said. "If you're not having side effects [with an ACE inhibitor], there's no need to switch."

Looking at data on nearly 3 million patients, the investigators found that ACE inhibitors and ARBs were equally effective at lowering the risks of heart disease and stroke.



Where they differed was side effects: ACE inhibitors were more likely to cause chronic cough and angioedema — severe swelling under the skin, often in the face.