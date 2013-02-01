Two Meds Better Than One for Many With High Blood Pressure

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure and only 24% have it under control, but what's the best way to treat it -- one high-dose pill or two at a lower dose?

A large new study suggests that two medications may be better than one for many older patients. Lowering elevated blood pressure to a sustainable level is important because it reduces a patient's risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.

"In geriatrics, we typically try to limit the number of medications," said study author Dr. Lillian Min, associate professor of geriatric and palliative medicine at the University of Michigan. "The traditional method of practicing medicine is to start low, go slow, is the mantra."

That means that doctors typically prescribe one blood pressure medicine at a low dose and increase its strength as needed, to the maximum beneficial level. If blood pressure remains stubbornly high, they start a second medication.