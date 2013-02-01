Hospitalizations for Spikes in Blood Pressure Are on the Rise

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Despite a nationwide effort to control blood pressure, the number of seniors hospitalized for a sudden, sharp rise in blood pressure surged over the last two decades in the United States.

The largest increase was among Black Americans, with the highest rates in the South, new research shows.

The aim of the study was to "evaluate whether we have made any progress in the last 20 years about preventing hospitalization for acute hypertension. And the answer is no," said lead study author Yuan Lu. She's an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at Yale University's Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation (CORE).



The analysis of data on Medicare beneficiaries older than 65 found that hospitalizations for these severe jumps in blood pressure more than doubled between 1999 and 2019.

The overall annual hospitalization rate for high blood pressure emergencies increased by 5.6% during that time, but increased by 6% among Black people. Black patients also had a three times higher rate of hospitalization between 2017 and 2019, according to the study.