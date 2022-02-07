Sexual Harassment, Assault Tied to High Blood Pressure in Women

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sexual assault and workplace sexual harassment may increase women's long-term risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, a new study suggests.

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease, which is the leading killer of U.S. women, accounting for one in three deaths.

Sexual violence or harassment aren't recognized as risk factors for heart disease, but these findings suggest that screening for them could benefit women's heart health.

"Reducing sexual violence against women, which is important in its own right, may also provide a strategy for improving women's lifetime cardiovascular health," said study author Rebecca Lawn, a postdoctoral researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

Her team conducted a seven-year follow-up (2008 to 2015) of more than 33,000 women (average age 53) in an ongoing U.S. health study.

At the start, none had a history of high blood pressure. But about one in five had developed high blood pressure by the end of the follow-up.