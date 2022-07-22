Go Bananas for Female Heart Health

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, July 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It may sound bananas, but new research shows eating this potassium-rich food can improve heart health.

Avocados and salmon also are high in potassium, helping counteract the negative effects of salt in the diet and lowering blood pressure, researchers said. Other potassium-rich foods include a variety of vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, dairy products and fish.

"It is well known that high salt consumption is associated with elevated blood pressure and a raised risk of heart attacks and strokes," said study authorDr. Liffert Vogt, a professor of clinical nephrology and renal physiology at Amsterdam University Medical Centers in the Netherlands.

"Health advice has focused on limiting salt intake but this is difficult to achieve when our diets include processed foods," he said. "Potassium helps the body excrete more sodium in the urine. In our study, dietary potassium was linked with the greatest health gains in women."

The study included close to 25,000 British men and women between 40 and 79 years of age who were part of a research study between 1993 and 1997. Participants completed questionnaires about their lifestyle habits and their blood pressure and urine samples were analyzed.