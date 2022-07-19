Hypertension in Pregnancy Is Getting More Common for Gen Z Women

By Steven Reinberg HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Gen Zers and millennials are about twice as likely to develop high blood pressure during pregnancy than women from the baby boom generation were, a new study finds. This includes conditions such as preeclampsia and gestational hypertension.

It's usually believed that the odds of developing high blood pressure during pregnancy rise with the age of the mother, but after taking age into account, researchers discovered that women born in and after 1981 were still at greater risk.

"While there are many reasons for the generational changes observed, we hypothesize that this is, in large part, due to the observed generational decline in heart health," said study co-author Dr. Sadiya Khan, an assistant professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. "We are seeing more people in more recent generations entering pregnancy with risk factors such as obesity."

She emphasized that the stakes are high.

"High blood pressure during pregnancy is a leading cause of death for both mom and baby," Khan said in a school news release. "High blood pressure during pregnancy is associated with increased risk of heart failure and stroke in the mother and increased risk of the baby being born prematurely, being growth restricted or dying."