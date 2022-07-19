Is There a Best Time of Day to Take Your Blood Pressure Pill?

By Steven Reinberg HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It doesn't seem to matter what time of day or night you take your blood pressure medication, a new study finds.

The results of a randomized trial of more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure who were followed for over five years show that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected if the drugs are taken in the morning or evening.

These findings contradict previous research that suggested a large benefit when the medications are taken at night.

For the study, men and women were randomly assigned to take their blood pressure drugs in the morning or evening. The researchers then looked for hospitalization for heart attack, stroke, or death from cardiovascular disease.

Over a median of five years, 3.4% of those who took their medication at night and 3.7% of those who took their medication in the morning were hospitalized for heart attack, stroke or died from cardiovascular disease.