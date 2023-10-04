April 10, 2023 – It is well-known that high blood pressure is a risk factor for heart attacks and strokes.

Now, new research from Sweden has shown that too much salt in the diet is an important risk factor for clogged arteries in the neck and heart, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes even if you don't have high blood pressure.

The study was published online in European Heart Journal Open.

The finding raises the possibility that salt could cause damage even before someone develops high blood pressure, said study author Jonas Wuopio, MD, of the Karolinska Institutet, Huddinge, and Clinical Research Center at Uppsala University in Sweden.

Salt is bad for heart health because of its link to high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, but the role salt plays in the development of plaque in the arteries has not been examined, Wuopio said.

"Ours is the first study to examine the association between a high salt intake and hardening of the arteries in both the head and neck. The association was linear, meaning that each rise in salt intake was linked with more atherosclerosis," he said.