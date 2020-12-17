When you have a disease that inflames your digestive tract, you have to think carefully about your diet. What you eat -- and drink -- can affect your symptoms. If you've ever wondered whether it's safe to drink alcohol with Crohn's disease, the short answer is yes, but with caution. "I think it's safe for Crohn's patients to drink alcohol, but you need to do it in moderation and you need to make good, common-sense decisions," says Garth Swanson, MD, an associate professor of medicine and director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center at Rush University Medical Center.

How Alcohol Affects Crohn's Disease In small amounts, alcohol suppresses the immune system, Swanson says. That's a good thing in people with Crohn's disease. An overactive immune system is what attacks and inflames your digestive tract and sets off symptoms such as diarrhea and belly cramps. Swanson studied the effects of alcohol on a small group of people with Crohn's disease. He found that people who drank one to three glasses of red wine each day for a week had lower levels of a protein called calprotectin, which is a sign that they had less inflammation in their intestines. But in large amounts and with frequent use, alcohol can irritate the lining of your GI tract and make your gut more leaky. Normally, the intestines are lined with a tight barrier that keeps out partially digested food, toxins, and germs. A breakdown of this barrier can let these substances get into your intestines and trigger more inflammation. "That is one of the hallmarks of predicting disease flare long-term for Crohn's patients," Swanson says. "If they have a leaky gut, their risk of a flare-up is high." It's also possible that you'll feel the effects of alcohol faster. People with Crohn's disease are more likely to be malnourished or underweight because the disease affects the way their bodies absorb nutrients from food.