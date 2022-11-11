And while there isn’t a cure for Crohn’s yet, we’ve come a long way in how we assess and treat it. Treatment used to involve trying a new medicine or therapy and waiting to see if it made you feel better. Now experts know that isn’t the best approach. Yes, we want people with Crohn’s to feel good, but that improvement doesn’t mean the disease is turned off. It’s crucial to get inflammation under control, too, and to get the disease under control. Otherwise, Crohn’s disease can cause permanent damage. So now we measure inflammatory markers in blood and stool. When possible, we also perform colonoscopies [a scope test to examine the colon, a.k.a. the large intestine, and rectum] to see if the disease is really under control.

The good news is, there are many newer therapies for Crohn’s and they’re very safe and often very effective. For example, we have some new therapies that only work if you have inflammation; otherwise, they don’t affect your body. If you have Crohn’s disease, you shouldn’t be ”saving” the strongest therapies for later. Use them now to get your disease under control! This is such an exciting time in Crohn’s research. New treatments are being developed as we speak. Two years from now, there will be something even better available to you.