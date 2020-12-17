Can Marijuana or CBD Help With My Crohn's Disease?

If you’re in treatment and still dealing with symptoms of your Crohn’s disease, it’s reasonable to ask whether any alternative therapies might help. Two related options that have become increasingly popular recently are marijuana and CBD. Both come from different varieties of a plant known as Cannabis sativa, or just cannabis. People also call the plant products that come from hemp CBD.

Some people with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including Crohn’s, are using cannabis of one type or another for symptom relief. There’s also a little bit of evidence that cannabis may help with some symptoms of Crohn’s, including improving appetite and sleep. But there's a lot to consider first before you run out to try it. For one, while some people do seem to feel better when using cannabis, it's isn’t clear it helps with their disease.

“We know the effects of cannabis in the gut and brain can have an impact,” says Jami Kinnucan, MD, a gastroenterologist at the University of Michigan. “So, the question raised is: Is there in an improvement objectively? Does inflammatory burden change?”

The answer is no, she says. There's no objective improvement in inflammation.

That’s important because Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory condition. Many of the treatments your doctor prescribes help you feel better by controlling the inflammation. So far, it looks like cannabis might make you feel better too, but without controlling your IBD. One reason that's a concern, Kinnucan says, is that cannabis could mask or hide symptoms.

“If you are having regular abdominal pain, you need to look at the disease,” she says. “Often it's untreated or undertreated. You don’t want to use cannabis as a Band-Aid.”