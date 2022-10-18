By Kimberly Weaver, MD, as told to Stephanie Watson I'm fortunate to work as a gastroenterologist at a time when we have many excellent options for treating Crohn's disease, including new biologic and small-molecule drugs. The number of new treatments that researchers are studying in clinical trials makes me even more hopeful about the outlook for people with this chronic inflammatory condition.

Choosing the Right Treatment Treatment for Crohn's disease is very personalized. I always try to include my patients in the decision-making process. When choosing a medication, I consider its effectiveness and safety. I also consider things like: The person's age

Their overall health

Whether they also have skin and joint conditions

Where and how serious their gut inflammation is

Whether they have strictures or any other complications of Crohn's disease We also talk about their values, including whether they'd rather take medicine as an injection at home vs. an infusion at the hospital. The goal in treating Crohn's is to improve symptoms and quality of life while preventing complications. We usually use a "treat to target" strategy. That means we try to clear up both symptoms and inflammation to put the disease into remission.