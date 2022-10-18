By McKenna Plant, as told to Barbara Brody

I started having Crohn’s disease symptoms when I was 15 and was formally diagnosed about a year later. In a way, I was lucky: Many people wait years before getting the right diagnosis, but I got a jump-start because my father has ulcerative colitis, another form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). He rarely talked about it when I was younger -- I don’t think I even heard the words “ulcerative colitis” or “inflammatory bowel disease” until I started having symptoms myself, but once I did, he opened up and became my advocate.

In the years since -- I’m 29 now -- I’ve had a rough ride. One of the hardest things about living with IBD is the unpredictability. One day you could be feeling great and the next you’re curled up in a ball. I’ve found that connecting with others with IBD is immensely helpful. I was initially reluctant to join support groups because I thought that they were only for old people or those who wanted to sit around commiserating about their problems. But after I gave them a try I realized that it’s a relief to be able to open up in a safe space. I’ve also spent a lot of time on Instagram engaging with people who are really vocal about their experience with IBD or just chronic illness in general.