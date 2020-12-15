When you have Crohn’s disease, you may need help getting the proper nutrients. Flares, symptoms, surgeries, and medication can make it harder for your body to absorb essential vitamins and minerals. If you avoid eating foods that are rich in nutrients because they trigger symptoms, it may lead to vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Your doctor may suggest supplements to fill in the gaps. They can help you manage Crohn’s disease symptoms and ward off problems like anemia and osteoporosis.

Supplements and a Healthy Diet It’s possible to get the vitamins and minerals you need from a healthy diet, but Crohn’s disease often gets in the way. Many foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals can be trigger foods for someone with Crohn’s, says Kristi King, a dietician with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Spinach and leafy greens, for example, may lead to diarrhea, bloating, or cramping. It’s a balancing act to eat a nutrient-rich diet without making your symptoms worse. “This is where supplements come into play,” she says.