By Krista Johnson, as told to Kate Sullivan

My husband calls them my “foo-foo remedies.” He says, “You’re always trying that weird stuff.”

To which I reply, “But it can’t kill you, so why not try it?”

I was 34 when I was diagnosed with Crohn's (I’m 49 now), and it took them a good year or so to come to that conclusion. I live outside of Orlando, and in 2007, I’d been working at Discovery Cove, which is part of SeaWorld, where I swam with the dolphins. But my daughter had just turned 3, and I decided to take a job with the school system to better accommodate her schedule. That’s when my stomach problems began.

My doctors chalked it up to, “Well, you’re an athlete, always exercising, and now you’re sitting in an office – your brain doesn't know how to handle it. You’re not releasing your stress.”

At the time, I thought it made sense, but 8 months later, I started bleeding, had a colonoscopy and received the diagnosis. I didn’t know a thing about Crohn’s. I was taking the pills they told me to take, but it was getting worse, and I didn’t realize that this wasn’t normal because I was still a rookie at this point – one big hot mess. Finally, I threw up bile. And my husband was like, “I think it’s time to go to the hospital.”

After this experience, I found my current doctor, who is phenomenal. He immediately put me on Remicade infusions, and for the next 7 years, I was also taking about 12 pills a day. It kept me functioning. But by 2014, I was passing them; I wasn’t absorbing anything. It got to the point where I couldn’t even swallow them, so I stopped altogether. This is what brought out the seeker in me.