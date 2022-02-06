June 2, 2022 – Sorry, cat people and only children: Having a dog as a toddler and growing up in a large family are two things linked to a significantly lower chance of getting Crohn's disease later in life, according to a new study.

Children who lived with a dog between the ages of 2 years and 4 years were 37% less likely to have Crohn's disease, the study says. And those who lived with at least three other family members during the first year of life were 64% less likely to have this form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

"In this study, we're interested in environmental exposures and which ones are associated with Crohn's disease onset," Williams Turpin, PhD, said in a media interview May 23 at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022, held in San Diego, CA, and virtually.

Turpin and colleagues looked at other things in the environment – including living on a farm, drinking unpasteurized milk or well water, and growing up with a cat – but they did not have a significant link to a higher risk.