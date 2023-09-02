Feb. 9, 2023 – For people living with inflammatory bowel disease or chronic digestive problems, eating can be tricky. Some people avoid certain foods when they cook at home, for example, for fear they could trigger troublesome GI symptoms. At the same time, like everyone else, people with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis can benefit from a well-balanced, nutritious diet.

One possible solution is a free online tool with more than 500 recipes designed especially for people with IBD. The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, in conjunction with Nestlé Health Sciences, launched the Gut Friendly Recipes site Jan. 31 to help people create meals without missing out on nutrition.

“This is a terrific new resource … but it’s important to make sure patients and their care providers understand that these diets and recipes are not meant to be a substitute for managing the inflammatory disease with their doctors and health care teams,” says David T. Rubin, MD, chair of the National Scientific Advisory Committee for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.