Best Exercises for Crohn’s Disease

During high school and her first years of college, Jessica Caron had always been active, running on the track team, playing soccer, and cheerleading. Then, during a spring break trip when she was 20 years old, Caron went through a miserable episode of nausea, stomach pain, and vomiting. At 21, she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

Now in her early 30s, a mother of two young sons, and a patient advocate who writes the blog Chronically Jess, Caron has had to rethink her approach to exercise as a result of her diagnosis.

“I realized that exercise and activity was really important to help myself feel well, and especially when coming out of disease flares, it was particularly helpful to get my body back to a healthy state of being,” she says. “I’d always enjoyed it, but now I realized it was a necessity.”

If you’ve been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, you may be wondering what forms of exercise are right for you, if there are exercises you should avoid, and how to manage an exercise routine during a disease flare.