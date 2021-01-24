My Life With Crohn's

By Sonya Goins, as told to Stephanie Watson

My friends call me "Sonya Strong." When you've got two serious illnesses -- Crohn's disease and an aggressive form of breast cancer -- you could ask, "Why me?" But I never have. I just keep looking forward, following my doctors' advice and trying to stay positive.

Crohn's disease has been my constant companion since 1985, when I was a student at the University of Maryland. Back then, I started to have stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea. At first, I thought the dorm food was making me sick, but it got to the point where I couldn't keep any food in. I'm 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and at the time I weighed just 85 pounds.

To begin with, my doctor diagnosed me with ulcerative colitis, the other type of inflammatory bowel disease. I got so sick that eventually I had to be hospitalized and dropped out of school for a semester.

It wasn't until 2 years later that my doctors realized I had Crohn's disease. Back then, the tests weren't very good at identifying inflammation in the digestive tract.