Ulcerative colitis (UC) was driving Danielle Gulden to the bathroom up to 25 times a day. Medication after medication failed to control her bloody diarrhea, cramps, and other severe symptoms. And life stayed that way throughout her 20s and early 30s until a device called an "ostomy pouch" made all the difference.

"Normal for me was … insane amounts of pain, and always worried and anxious," says Gulden, now 45 and working in medical sales in Columbus, OH.

She did her best to take charge of her UC with humor and ingenuity. Faced with the prospect of making white-knuckled road trips to visit her parents and in-laws, she and her husband, Dave, had a fully functional toilet installed in the backseat of their car -- complete with curtains and tinted windows for privacy.

"We took the seat out, and we bought … the nicest camping toilet you could buy," she says. "We had a magazine rack. We had a little toilet paper holder. And it was the best thing ever."

It wasn't enough. Ulcerative colitis, a disease that causes inflammation and sores in the lining of your colon, had been making Gulden sick since the mid-'90s. It kept her from being spontaneous and social, and stopped her from tackling the jobs she wanted. Worse, she felt like she wasn't being a good enough parent to her young daughter, Lauren.

Rather than try more medications, she opted for surgery. In 2007, she got an operation called a "proctocolectomy with end ileostomy." This surgery and others like it are sometimes called a "permanent ostomy."

Gulden's surgeon removed her colon (large intestine), rectum, and anus. Then they connected the lowest part of her small intestine to an opening about the size of a quarter that they created in her belly, called a stoma.

Now waste leaves Gulden's body through the stoma and into an ostomy pouch. It's a type of bag that's covered by a removable barrier that sticks to skin and forms a seal. You empty the bag periodically and replace it with a new one every few days.