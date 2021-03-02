My Life With Ulcerative Colitis

By Luke Gulbrand, as told to Stephanie Watson

I've always referred to myself as a runner. I started running track in the sixth grade. In 2007, I ran my first marathon. Seven years later, I conquered my first triathlon. Running has always been my way to burn stress. It's been there for me, even when my life has been crazy.

I was healthy and active for most of my life. If I caught a cold once a year, that was a lot for me. But during my junior year at the University of Wisconsin, I started having serious gastrointestinal (GI) issues. I was going to the bathroom constantly, and I had blood in my stool.

The first doctor I saw at school told me, "It's just a stressful time for you." I didn't agree with the diagnosis, so I went back home to Green Bay and my parents made an appointment for me with a GI doctor.