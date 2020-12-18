When you have active ulcerative colitis (UC), all you want is relief. It’s hard to live a normal life with frequent diarrhea, belly cramps, and rectal bleeding -- to name just a few common symptoms.

Medications for this inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) can help you feel better, but they don’t work for everyone. So it was exciting when a study showed that people with IBD had fewer symptoms and less inflammation after following the autoimmune protocol (AIP) diet. At its core, AIP is a strict elimination diet that excludes inflammatory foods and favors nutrient-rich choices.

Gastroenterologist Gauree G. Konijeti, MD, led the AIP study, published in the journal Inflammatory Bowel Diseases in 2017. A patient years earlier had piqued her research interest in the protocol.

Konijeti says this was a new patient with a long history of severe UC, including hospitalizations. She was surprised when he arrived to his appointment feeling fine. His explanation: “I did the autoimmune protocol diet for my UC. That’s why I’m finally better.”

Of course, she couldn’t just take him at his word. “I said, ‘Let’s do a colonoscopy to see how you’re doing [on the inside],’” recalls Konijeti, director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program at Scripps Clinic in California. “Lo and behold, he had no inflammation.”