Whether you think you might have ulcerative colitis (UC), you’ve just been diagnosed, or you’ve lived with it for years, there’s a lot to learn about this condition. We spoke with Sarah Streett, MD, clinical director of inflammatory bowel disease at Stanford University, to find out what a doctor who treats this disease every day wants you to know.

Track Your Symptoms if You Think You Have UC Ulcerative colitis may start slowly with mild symptoms and gradually get worse. Most early signs are related to bowel movements and can involve frequent, bloody stools. The most common UC symptoms include: Diarrhea

Bloody stool

Urgent need to go to the bathroom

Having to go to the bathroom more often

Belly pain and cramps You might also lose weight. Keep track of your symptoms, and let your doctor know how often you have them. They might suggest blood or stool tests, a colonoscopy, or other tests to make a diagnosis.

Finding the Right Medication Can Take Time Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease, so you’ll need to take medicine long-term in order to treat it. But finding the drug that works for you might take a while. “People are unique in the severity and extent of their colitis, as well as what treatments work best for them,” Streett says. Medicine is important to ease symptoms and to protect your colon from damage that can result from ongoing inflammation. It’s understandable to worry about the risks of medications, but you should compare them to the known risks of chronic untreated UC. It can lead to scarring and a higher risk of colon cancer. “Effective treatment markedly lowers these risks,” Streett says.